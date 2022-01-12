Commerce Bank Has $2.36 Million Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4,618.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,740,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,409 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $91,192,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 64.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,648,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,083,000 after purchasing an additional 643,899 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Marriott International by 305.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,604,000 after acquiring an additional 459,271 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,807,000 after acquiring an additional 331,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.42.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total transaction of $588,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,594 shares of company stock worth $3,854,287 over the last three months. 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MAR opened at $165.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.34 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $115.50 and a one year high of $171.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.85.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

