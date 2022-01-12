Commerce Bank Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Commerce Bank increased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,482,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,244,000. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,154,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,356,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,363,000 after purchasing an additional 392,318 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 17,574.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 354,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,968,000 after purchasing an additional 352,723 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STZ opened at $252.69 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $258.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.67 and its 200-day moving average is $224.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of 67.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 24.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.70.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

