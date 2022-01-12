Commerce Bank Lowers Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 43,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,716,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $226,473,000 after purchasing an additional 176,742 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX opened at $157.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.41. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $113.36 and a 52-week high of $174.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DGX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.77.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

