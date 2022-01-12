Commerce Bank Lowers Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Commerce Bank cut its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total transaction of $951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $460.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.23 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $478.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $476.87.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

ROP has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.