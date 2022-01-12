Commerce Bank Sells 1,396 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12,014.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,832,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,336,000 after acquiring an additional 10,743,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,288,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,463 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,219,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,478 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,698,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,603 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,451,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,804 shares during the period.

EFV opened at $52.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.46. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

