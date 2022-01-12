Commerce Bank Sells 620 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYH. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,148.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22,998 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 150.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 55.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $289.73 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $238.04 and a twelve month high of $302.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $289.29.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

