Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 2,048 Shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000.

FLQL stock opened at $46.21 on Wednesday. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.55.

