Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 131.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1,454.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 2,628.3% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $66.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $54.92 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The company has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.50.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 98.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.93.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

