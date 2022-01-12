Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,110 Shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.11% of Gladstone Investment worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Investment by 130.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $49,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GAIN stock opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $17.15. The company has a market capitalization of $558.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.62.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.12). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 157.21%. The company had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 26.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

