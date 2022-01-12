Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes $517,000 Position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:NJUL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:NJUL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.95% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 859.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 52,331 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $556,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 17.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management increased its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 22.3% during the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $98,000.

NYSEARCA:NJUL opened at $47.93 on Wednesday. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $44.32 and a 52 week high of $48.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.14.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.