Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 18.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 10.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 11.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 9.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 15.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $186.10 on Wednesday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.46 and a twelve month high of $249.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -169.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.71 and its 200 day moving average is $196.00.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 232.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.29.

In other ShockWave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.73, for a total transaction of $455,571.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.18, for a total transaction of $776,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,200 shares of company stock worth $16,144,671. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

