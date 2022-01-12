CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Down 7.7%

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)’s share price traded down 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.01. 226,988 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,785,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CommScope from $9.20 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CommScope from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.16.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $298,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 105,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,444 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in CommScope in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth $435,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CommScope by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in CommScope by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 381,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the third quarter worth approximately $985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

