CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Down 7.7%

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)’s share price traded down 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.01. 226,988 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,785,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CommScope from $9.20 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CommScope from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.55.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.16.
In related news, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $298,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 105,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,444 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in CommScope in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth $435,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CommScope by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in CommScope by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 381,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the third quarter worth approximately $985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.
About CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM)
CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.
