Comparing Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) & Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR)

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) and Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Consolidated Communications and Nuvera Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consolidated Communications 0 1 0 0 2.00 Nuvera Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Consolidated Communications presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.25%. Given Consolidated Communications’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Consolidated Communications is more favorable than Nuvera Communications.

Risk and Volatility

Consolidated Communications has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvera Communications has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.3% of Consolidated Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Nuvera Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Consolidated Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Nuvera Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Consolidated Communications and Nuvera Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consolidated Communications -10.01% 12.16% 1.17% Nuvera Communications 18.72% 10.73% 5.88%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Consolidated Communications and Nuvera Communications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consolidated Communications $1.30 billion 0.56 $36.98 million ($1.65) -4.48 Nuvera Communications $64.91 million 1.77 $9.84 million $2.35 9.36

Consolidated Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvera Communications. Consolidated Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nuvera Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin. The firm offers communication solutions including high-speed Internet, data, digital television, phone, managed and cloud services, and wireless backhaul over a fiber optic network. The company was founded by Iverson A. Lumpkin on August 10, 1894 and is headquartered in Mattoon, IL.

About Nuvera Communications

Nuvera Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of diversified communications services through its subsidiaries. It offers voice, digital television, wireless, Internet services, and technology solutions for residential and business clients. The company was founded on May 1, 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.