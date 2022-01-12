Comparing Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) & MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH)

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) and MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Elekta AB (publ) and MDxHealth’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elekta AB (publ) $1.57 billion 2.86 $143.46 million $0.37 33.05 MDxHealth N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Elekta AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than MDxHealth.

Profitability

This table compares Elekta AB (publ) and MDxHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elekta AB (publ) 8.40% 17.69% 5.68% MDxHealth N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Elekta AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Elekta AB (publ) and MDxHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elekta AB (publ) 1 0 1 0 2.00 MDxHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00

MDxHealth has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.42%. Given MDxHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MDxHealth is more favorable than Elekta AB (publ).

Summary

Elekta AB (publ) beats MDxHealth on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elekta AB (publ)

Elekta AB operates as a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy. It operates through the following geographical segments: North and South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Lars Leksell and Laurent Leksell in 1972 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium.

