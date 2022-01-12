Comparing First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) and Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE)

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) and Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and Veris Residential’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Veris Residential $313.56 million 5.50 -$51.39 million ($0.41) -46.24

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Veris Residential.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and Veris Residential, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust 0 2 4 0 2.67 Veris Residential 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $21.42, suggesting a potential upside of 45.39%. Given First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Veris Residential.

Profitability

This table compares First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and Veris Residential’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Veris Residential -8.54% -7.28% -2.31%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.8% of Veris Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Veris Residential shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust beats Veris Residential on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

About Veris Residential

Veris Residential, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services. The Commercial and Other Real Estate and Multi-Family Real Estate Portfolio segments provides leasing, property management, acquisition, development, construction, and tenant-related services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

