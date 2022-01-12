Comparing IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) & Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY)

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) and Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.8% of IZEA Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.4% of Thryv shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of IZEA Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.2% of Thryv shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares IZEA Worldwide and Thryv’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IZEA Worldwide $18.33 million 4.43 -$10.25 million ($0.08) -16.38 Thryv $1.11 billion 1.07 $149.22 million $5.99 5.86

Thryv has higher revenue and earnings than IZEA Worldwide. IZEA Worldwide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Thryv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

IZEA Worldwide has a beta of 2.66, suggesting that its stock price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thryv has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IZEA Worldwide and Thryv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IZEA Worldwide -17.85% -7.57% -6.23% Thryv 18.49% 88.76% 16.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for IZEA Worldwide and Thryv, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IZEA Worldwide 0 1 0 0 2.00 Thryv 0 0 5 0 3.00

IZEA Worldwide presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 243.51%. Thryv has a consensus price target of $42.71, suggesting a potential upside of 21.71%. Given IZEA Worldwide’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe IZEA Worldwide is more favorable than Thryv.

Summary

Thryv beats IZEA Worldwide on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc. provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH. The Marketing Services segment provides print and digital solutions, including the company's print yellow pages; internet yellow pages, such as yellowpages.com, superpages.com, and dexknows.com; search engine marketing solutions; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence, and video and SEO tools. The Thryv International segment provides digital marketing and directory services. The company was formerly known as Dex Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Thryv Holdings, Inc. in July 2019. Thryv Holdings, Inc. is based in DFW Airport, Texas.

