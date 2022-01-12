Comparing Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) & First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) and First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.9% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Kite Realty Group Trust and First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kite Realty Group Trust $266.64 million 17.93 -$16.22 million $0.13 167.94 First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kite Realty Group Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Kite Realty Group Trust and First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kite Realty Group Trust 0 0 4 1 3.20 First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust 0 2 4 0 2.67

Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus target price of $25.40, suggesting a potential upside of 16.35%. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $21.42, suggesting a potential upside of 45.39%. Given First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Kite Realty Group Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Kite Realty Group Trust and First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kite Realty Group Trust 3.80% 0.87% 0.39% First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Kite Realty Group Trust beats First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

About First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

