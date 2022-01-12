Compass (NYSE:COMP) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Compass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Compass from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Compass from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.82.

Shares of Compass stock opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. Compass has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.48.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Compass had a negative return on equity of 202.41% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Compass will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert S. Lehman sold 8,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $89,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert S. Lehman sold 127,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $1,177,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,510 shares of company stock worth $1,270,900. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

