Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $88,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $250.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $257.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.60. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.84 and a 12-month high of $266.44.

