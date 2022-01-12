Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $429,831,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 142.6% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,586,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,196,000 after purchasing an additional 932,759 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 771,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,115,000 after acquiring an additional 314,205 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,893,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,993,000 after purchasing an additional 284,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,566,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,202,000 after buying an additional 228,949 shares in the last quarter.

VGIT opened at $65.70 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $65.50 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.429 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $5.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

