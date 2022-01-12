Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ConforMIS, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops, manufacture and sells joint replacement implants. The Company’s iFit technology platform consists of iFit Design, iFit Printing and iFit Just-in-Time Delivery. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom. The Company serves orthopedic surgeons, hospitals and other medical facilities and patients. ConforMIS, Inc. is based in Bedford, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Conformis from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Conformis from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

NASDAQ CFMS opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $130.68 million, a P/E ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 1.31. Conformis has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $14.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 million. Conformis had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Conformis will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 49,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $59,943.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFMS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Conformis by 657.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Conformis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Conformis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Conformis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Conformis by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,191,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 784,004 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

