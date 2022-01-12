Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) PT Raised to C$2.75 at CIBC

Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Conifex Timber from C$3.85 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

OTCMKTS:CFXTF opened at $1.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.52. Conifex Timber has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.33.

Conifex Timber, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural grade dimension lumber and generation of bio-energy. Its activities include timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, processing logs into lumber and wood chips, value added lumber finishing, and generation of electrical power. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

