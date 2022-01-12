Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) PT Raised to C$2.75

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CFF. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Conifex Timber from C$3.85 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Conifex Timber from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Conifex Timber alerts:

Shares of TSE CFF opened at C$2.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.92. Conifex Timber has a 52-week low of C$1.39 and a 52-week high of C$2.85. The firm has a market cap of C$83.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.97.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$47.55 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conifex Timber will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.