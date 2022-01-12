Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Reaches New 52-Week High at $249.88

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $249.88 and last traded at $249.88, with a volume of 166 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $245.82.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.20 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (NYSE:STZ.B)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

