Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Receives $49.23 Average PT from Analysts

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.23.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, Director John T. Mcnabb II bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $91,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold Hamm bought 117,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.33 per share, for a total transaction of $5,070,476.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 362,520 shares of company stock worth $16,359,012. 79.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources during the second quarter worth $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Continental Resources by 90.0% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Continental Resources during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Continental Resources during the third quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $51.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.76. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 3.10. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $55.48.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

