Contrasting Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) & Its Peers

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE: CCO) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Clear Channel Outdoor to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

This table compares Clear Channel Outdoor and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clear Channel Outdoor -25.98% N/A -7.26% Clear Channel Outdoor Competitors -18.86% 14.37% -5.43%

This table compares Clear Channel Outdoor and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Clear Channel Outdoor $1.85 billion -$582.74 million -2.89 Clear Channel Outdoor Competitors $1.15 billion $263.69 million -7.34

Clear Channel Outdoor has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Clear Channel Outdoor is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Clear Channel Outdoor and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clear Channel Outdoor 0 5 3 0 2.38 Clear Channel Outdoor Competitors 132 578 636 11 2.39

Clear Channel Outdoor presently has a consensus price target of $3.33, indicating a potential upside of 0.91%. As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 53.04%. Given Clear Channel Outdoor’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Clear Channel Outdoor has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.6% of Clear Channel Outdoor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Clear Channel Outdoor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Clear Channel Outdoor has a beta of 2.49, indicating that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clear Channel Outdoor’s competitors have a beta of 1.27, indicating that their average stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Clear Channel Outdoor competitors beat Clear Channel Outdoor on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America. The firm products include billboards, street furniture and transit advertising in traditional and digital formats. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.