Contrasting Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI) & National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI) and National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Horizon Group Properties and National Health Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Group Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A National Health Investors 1 3 2 0 2.17

National Health Investors has a consensus target price of $66.67, indicating a potential upside of 10.61%. Given National Health Investors’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe National Health Investors is more favorable than Horizon Group Properties.

Risk & Volatility

Horizon Group Properties has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Health Investors has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Horizon Group Properties and National Health Investors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A National Health Investors $332.81 million 8.30 $185.13 million $3.13 19.26

National Health Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Group Properties.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.8% of National Health Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Horizon Group Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of National Health Investors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Group Properties and National Health Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A National Health Investors 45.92% 9.20% 4.64%

Summary

National Health Investors beats Horizon Group Properties on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Horizon Group Properties Company Profile

Horizon Group Properties, Inc. engages in the real estate business. Its portfolio includes factory outlets and shopping centers. The company was founded on June 15, 1998 and is headquartered in Rosemont, IL.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings. The company was founded by W. Andrew Adams in 1991 and is headquartered in Murfreesboro, TN.

