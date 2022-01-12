Contrasting Thryv (THRY) & Its Rivals

Thryv (NASDAQ: THRY) is one of 29 public companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Thryv to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Thryv has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thryv’s peers have a beta of 1.27, suggesting that their average stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Thryv and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thryv 0 0 5 0 3.00 Thryv Competitors 132 579 636 11 2.39

Thryv currently has a consensus price target of $42.71, indicating a potential upside of 21.26%. As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 87.51%. Given Thryv’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Thryv has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.4% of Thryv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Thryv shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Thryv and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Thryv $1.11 billion $149.22 million 5.87 Thryv Competitors $1.15 billion $263.69 million -7.24

Thryv’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Thryv. Thryv is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Thryv and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thryv 18.49% 88.76% 16.00% Thryv Competitors -18.86% 14.37% -5.43%

Summary

Thryv beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc. provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH. The Marketing Services segment provides print and digital solutions, including the company's print yellow pages; internet yellow pages, such as yellowpages.com, superpages.com, and dexknows.com; search engine marketing solutions; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence, and video and SEO tools. The Thryv International segment provides digital marketing and directory services. The company was formerly known as Dex Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Thryv Holdings, Inc. in July 2019. Thryv Holdings, Inc. is based in DFW Airport, Texas.

