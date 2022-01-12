Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Receives Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$12.50 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CTS. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a hold rating and a C$13.00 price objective for the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a C$18.25 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a speculative buy rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.00.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

CTS opened at C$10.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.19. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of C$4.58 and a 12 month high of C$13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$367.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$367.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.