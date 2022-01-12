Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Convey Holding Parent Inc. is a healthcare technology and services company which provides healthcare-specific, compliant member support solutions utilizing technology, engagement and analytics. Convey Holding Parent Inc. is based in FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. “

Get Convey Holding Parent alerts:

CNVY opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Convey Holding Parent has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.25.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Convey Holding Parent had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $82.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Convey Holding Parent will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,263,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,012,000. Prosight Management LP grew its position in Convey Holding Parent by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 738,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 327,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,259,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Convey Holding Parent by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 624,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 173,151 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Convey Holding Parent Company Profile

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Convey Holding Parent (CNVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Convey Holding Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Convey Holding Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.