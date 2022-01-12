Cook Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.25 Million (COOK)

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One Cook Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Cook Protocol has a market cap of $4.25 million and approximately $958,502.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cook Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00061719 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00080528 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,307.06 or 0.07548677 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,526.31 or 0.99352982 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00068623 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007003 BTC.

Cook Protocol Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 748,693,072 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cook Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cook Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cook Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cook Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.