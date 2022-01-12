Core & Main Inc’s Lock-Up Period To End on January 19th (NYSE:CNM)

Core & Main’s (NYSE:CNM) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, January 19th. Core & Main had issued 34,883,721 shares in its public offering on July 23rd. The total size of the offering was $697,674,420 based on an initial share price of $20.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

CNM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Core & Main from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.36.

CNM opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. Core & Main has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $32.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Core & Main’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Core & Main will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNM. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth $220,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Core & Main in the third quarter valued at about $11,450,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Core & Main in the third quarter valued at about $617,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Core & Main in the third quarter valued at about $59,203,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in Core & Main in the third quarter valued at about $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Core & Main

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

