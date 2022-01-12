CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.71

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.71 and traded as low as $3.64. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 89,799 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $58.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.69.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The asset manager reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a positive return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 12.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Analysts predict that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.90%.

In related news, CEO David J. Schulte sold 50,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $1,234,974.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca M. Sandring sold 8,937 shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $217,169.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the second quarter worth about $332,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 18.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 668,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 105,742 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 34.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 16,352 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 29.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the period. 24.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

