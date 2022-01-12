Cormark Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Converge Technology Solutions in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $12.75 price target on the stock.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$367.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.50 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.50 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities assumed coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$13.00 price target on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$18.25 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.00.

CTS opened at C$10.10 on Wednesday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of C$4.58 and a 52-week high of C$13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 177.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.02.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

