Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,339 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 246,555 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of Corning worth $20,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in Corning by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.58.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GLW opened at $38.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day moving average is $38.73. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

