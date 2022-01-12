Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by MEMBERS Trust Co

MEMBERS Trust Co grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,735 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $45,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST stock traded up $5.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $527.92. The stock had a trading volume of 29,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,227. The stock has a market cap of $234.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $539.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $477.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $540.41.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

