Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Receives $12.23 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.23.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COTY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. Coty has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average of $9.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 2.52.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala acquired 586,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $6,390,746.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $671,400. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 1,019.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,683,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639,425 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Coty by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,400,000 after buying an additional 6,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Coty by 55.4% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,734,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Coty by 11.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,284,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coty during the second quarter worth approximately $27,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

