Credits Price Reaches $0.0238 (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Credits has a market cap of $5.32 million and approximately $251,166.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Credits has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006576 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000231 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000324 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

