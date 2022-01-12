Creightons Plc (LON:CRL) Declares GBX 0.15 Dividend

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) per share on Friday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CRL stock opened at GBX 85.40 ($1.16) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 94.54. Creightons has a 12-month low of GBX 58 ($0.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 136 ($1.85). The firm has a market cap of £59.37 million and a PE ratio of 15.10.

Get Creightons alerts:

In other news, insider Pippa Clark sold 100,000 shares of Creightons stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.48), for a total transaction of £109,000 ($147,957.11). Also, insider Paul Forster sold 15,000 shares of Creightons stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.38), for a total transaction of £15,300 ($20,768.29). Insiders sold a total of 205,000 shares of company stock worth $21,450,000 over the last three months.

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, wellbeing, and male grooming products. The company also offers private label products for high street retailers and supermarket chains; and engages in contract manufacturing business on behalf of third-party brand owners.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Creightons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creightons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.