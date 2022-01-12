Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $386.23

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 386.23 ($5.24) and traded as low as GBX 348.40 ($4.73). Crest Nicholson shares last traded at GBX 351.60 ($4.77), with a volume of 325,548 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Crest Nicholson to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.84) price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Crest Nicholson to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 370 ($5.02) to GBX 390 ($5.29) in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 445 ($6.04) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.24) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 410 ($5.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £871.48 million and a P/E ratio of 15.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 351.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 385.72.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

