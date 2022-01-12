Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $386.23

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 386.23 ($5.24) and traded as low as GBX 348.40 ($4.73). Crest Nicholson shares last traded at GBX 351.60 ($4.77), with a volume of 325,548 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Crest Nicholson to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.84) price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Crest Nicholson to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 370 ($5.02) to GBX 390 ($5.29) in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 445 ($6.04) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.24) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 410 ($5.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £871.48 million and a P/E ratio of 15.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 351.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 385.72.

About Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

