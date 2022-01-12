Critical Comparison: Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) and Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM)

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) and Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Phillips Edison & Company Inc and Chimera Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phillips Edison & Company Inc 0 4 5 0 2.56 Chimera Investment 1 2 0 0 1.67

Phillips Edison & Company Inc presently has a consensus price target of $32.86, indicating a potential downside of 3.87%. Chimera Investment has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.79%. Given Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Phillips Edison & Company Inc is more favorable than Chimera Investment.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Phillips Edison & Company Inc and Chimera Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phillips Edison & Company Inc N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chimera Investment $1.03 billion 3.45 $88.85 million $2.93 5.13

Chimera Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Phillips Edison & Company Inc.

Profitability

This table compares Phillips Edison & Company Inc and Chimera Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phillips Edison & Company Inc N/A N/A N/A Chimera Investment 82.01% 12.02% 2.70%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.5% of Phillips Edison & Company Inc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of Chimera Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Chimera Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Phillips Edison & Company Inc pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Chimera Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Chimera Investment pays out 45.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chimera Investment has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Chimera Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Chimera Investment beats Phillips Edison & Company Inc on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc. is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc. is based in CINCINNATI.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

