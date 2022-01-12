Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,428 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.71% of Crocs worth $60,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CROX. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 37.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 74.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 197.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.11.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total value of $1,801,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total value of $838,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $3,171,340. 2.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CROX stock opened at $126.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.93. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. The firm had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

