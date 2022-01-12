Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.10

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.10 and traded as high as C$18.14. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$18.03, with a volume of 115,982 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. CIBC lifted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.31.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.87%.

In related news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.35, for a total value of C$458,757.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$247,729.05.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

