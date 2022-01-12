Cross Research Upgrades SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) to “Buy”

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) was upgraded by research analysts at Cross Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $124.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Cross Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SNX. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research cut their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.56.

Shares of SNX opened at $107.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.38. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $80.36 and a twelve month high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $135,564.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $110,658.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,655 shares of company stock worth $385,089. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the third quarter worth approximately $4,454,798,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,048,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,996,000 after purchasing an additional 73,762 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SYNNEX by 9.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,395,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,390,000 after purchasing an additional 293,290 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in SYNNEX by 238.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,211,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,670,000 after purchasing an additional 853,416 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,080,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,557,000 after purchasing an additional 90,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

