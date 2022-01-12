CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD opened at $196.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.11. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.67 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The company has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of -208.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $4,760,641.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total transaction of $492,341.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,285 shares of company stock valued at $36,948,180 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CRWD. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.66.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

