Crypterium (CRPT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.92 Million

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Crypterium coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crypterium has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. Crypterium has a total market cap of $10.49 million and approximately $4.92 million worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crypterium alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00061209 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypterium Coin Profile

Crypterium (CRYPTO:CRPT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 96,551,488 coins and its circulating supply is 81,553,937 coins. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com . The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com . Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

Crypterium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypterium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypterium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypterium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.