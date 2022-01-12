CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) Market Cap Hits $5,369.75

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded down 22.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 12th. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. CryptoVerificationCoin has a market cap of $5,369.75 and $11.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00037639 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000199 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000665 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000057 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000197 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin Profile

CVCC is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. CryptoVerificationCoin’s official website is cryptoverificationcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoVerificationCoin is a platform for verification services related to the crypto-sphere. CVCC clears the project as SAFE only after it passes its project security parameters and safety guidelines. Like for developers, all background verification data are encrypted and saved only to be used in situations of frauds or exit scams. “

Buying and Selling CryptoVerificationCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoVerificationCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoVerificationCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoVerificationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

