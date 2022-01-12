Crystal Amber Fund Limited (LON:CRS) Declares Dividend of GBX 10

Crystal Amber Fund Limited (LON:CRS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.14) per share on Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Crystal Amber Fund’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:CRS opened at GBX 117.40 ($1.59) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 114.10. Crystal Amber Fund has a one year low of GBX 92.25 ($1.25) and a one year high of GBX 122 ($1.66). The company has a quick ratio of 27.93, a current ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £97.87 million and a PE ratio of 2.92.

Crystal Amber Fund Company Profile

Crystal Amber Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Crystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited. It is managed by Crystal Amber Advisors (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

