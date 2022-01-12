Crystal Amber Fund Limited (LON:CRS) Declares Dividend of GBX 10

Crystal Amber Fund Limited (LON:CRS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.14) per share on Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Crystal Amber Fund’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:CRS opened at GBX 117.40 ($1.59) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 114.10. Crystal Amber Fund has a one year low of GBX 92.25 ($1.25) and a one year high of GBX 122 ($1.66). The company has a quick ratio of 27.93, a current ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £97.87 million and a PE ratio of 2.92.
Crystal Amber Fund Company Profile
