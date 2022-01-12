CS Disco Inc’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on January 17th (NYSE:LAW)

CS Disco’s (NYSE:LAW) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, January 17th. CS Disco had issued 7,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 21st. The total size of the offering was $224,000,000 based on an initial share price of $32.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LAW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on CS Disco in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on CS Disco from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

NYSE LAW opened at $33.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.07. CS Disco has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $69.41.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.76 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CS Disco will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CS Disco news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,200,000 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $61,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 30,635 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $1,067,629.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,358,340 shares of company stock worth $68,030,644 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in CS Disco during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CS Disco during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in CS Disco during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in CS Disco during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in CS Disco during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

