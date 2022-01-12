CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Raised to $41.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stephens upped their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.03.

CSX opened at $36.30 on Monday. CSX has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $38.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $80.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,976,237,000 after acquiring an additional 124,203,149 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,355,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,271 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CSX by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,006,480,000 after buying an additional 62,168,569 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of CSX by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,886,000 after buying an additional 7,338,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CSX by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,820,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,092,303,000 after acquiring an additional 267,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

